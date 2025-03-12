Jets Signing C Josh Myers To One-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Packers C Josh Myers.

The contract is worth $3.5 million for the 2025 season, according to Fowler.

Myers, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Myers signed a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Meyers has appeared in 16 games for the Packers, making 16 starts for them.