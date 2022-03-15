Jets Signing CB D.J. Reed To Three-Year, $33M Deal

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets have agreed to terms with Seahawks CB D.J. Reed on a deal.

Tom Pelissero adds the deal is three years and $33 million with the upside for more.

Reed played for Jets HC Robert Saleh with the 49ers and has some familiarity with the system. New York wanted to address cornerback this offseason but didn’t want to shell out big bucks for the options at the very top of the market.

Reed, 25, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $2,771,371 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation in 2020 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.

In 2021, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 78 total tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 10 pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.