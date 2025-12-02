Jets Signing CB Samuel Womack To Practice Squad

The New York Jets are signing CB Samuel Womack to their practice squad, according to Womack’s agent.

Congratulations to client Sam Womack on signing with the @nyjets Practice Squad. — JL Sports (@JLSports3) December 2, 2025

Womack started in Week 12 but was benched with a quick hook and evidently was on thin ice with the Titans because he was cut shortly afterward.

This is the second time this year the Jets have targeted a cornerback castoff from the Titans. They traded for CB Jarvis Brownlee earlier this year and he’s been New York’s starting nickel.

Womack, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $985,000 in 2024 when he was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts.

The Colts claimed Womack off waivers and he finished out the season in Indianapolis. He signed on with the Titans for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Womack has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection.