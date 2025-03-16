Jets Signing DT Derrick Nnadi

The New York Jets are signing DT Derrick Nnadi to a contract, per his agent.

He’ll bolster the team’s depth at defensive tackle and have a chance to compete for a larger role.

Nnadi, 28, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

He re-signed with the Chiefs on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2024, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 11 total tackles.