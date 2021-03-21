Jets Signing DT Sheldon Rankins To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $17M

Mike Garofolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing former Saints DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract worth up to $17 million on Sunday.

Rankins, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.

New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the regular season last year, which allowed him to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Rankins appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.