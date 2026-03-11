Jets Signing G Dylan Parham To Two-Year, $20M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets are signing former Raiders G Dylan Parham to a two-year, $20 million deal.

Parham will likely serve as a replacement for G John Simpson, who signed with the Ravens as a free agent.

Parham, 26, was a third-round pick out of Memphis by the Raiders back in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He just finished out a four-year, rookie contract that he signed with the Raiders and was testing the open market for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Parham appeared in and started in 15 games for the Raiders at guard.