Jets Signing OT Mike Remmers To Practice Squad

The New York Jets are signing OT Mike Remmers to their practice squad, according to his agency.

Tom Pelissero adds the plan is to add Remmers to the active roster in a week or so whenever he gets up to speed with the team’s offense.

Remmers, 33, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He lasted just a few months with the team before signing on to the Buccaneers practice squad a week into the 2012 season.

Since then, Remmers has played for a number of teams including the Chargers, Vikings, Rams, Panthers, and Giants before signing on with the Chiefs last year. Kansas City opted to bring Remmers back for another year in 2021.

Remmers became an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 2021, Remmers appeared in four games for the Chiefs, starting two of them at right tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.