Jets Signing TE Stone Smartt

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing TE Stone Smartt to a one-year deal.

The Chargers declined to tender Smartt as a restricted free agent this offseason despite him flashing at the end of the season, opening the door for him to land in New York.

Smartt, 26, played quarterback at Old Dominion University and transitioned to tight end after signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team in each of his first three seasons.

In 2024, Smartt appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 208 yards.