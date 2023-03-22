Jets Signing WR Mecole Hardman To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $6.5M

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets agreed to terms with WR Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal.

Ian Rapoport confirms Hardman is receiving a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million.

Last week, it was reported there was “some buzz” around Hardman landing with the Giants, but he’s now heading to the other organization in New York.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Mecole Hardman appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 297 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

