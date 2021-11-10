Jets Starting QB Mike White In Week 10

Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Mike White will start Week 10’s game against the Bills, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapport mentions that rookie QB Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained PCL, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

This will be White’s fourth straight appearance of the season.

White, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, White has appeared in three games and recorded 64 completions on 88 pass attempts (72.7 percent) for 702 yards five touchdowns, and four interceptions.