Jets To Interview Vikings Exec. Ryan Grigson For GM Job

The New York Jets have requested permission to interview Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson, according to Dianna Russini.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the Jets’ GM job:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Requested)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

Grigson previously served as the Colts general manager several years ago and has worked in personnel roles ever since.

Grigson, 52, had a brief NFL career with the Bengals and Lions before moving on and getting into coaching in 1998. The Eagles hired him as their director of player personnel in 2010 and he departed to become the Colts’ GM two years later.

After five seasons in charge of the Colts, Grigson was fired following the 2016 season. He spent a year working as a senior personnel executive for the Browns before joining the Seahawks as a consultant for the 2018 season. He returned to the Browns in 2020 as a part of their front office before joining the Vikings’ front office in 2022.

During his five years in charge of the Colts, Grigson’s teams posted a record of 49 and 31 (61.25 percent) and made the playoffs three times.