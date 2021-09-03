Jets Tried Out Three Players

The New York Jets brought in free agent G Deion Calhoun, S Adrian Colbert and S Christian Uphoff for workouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wison.

Colbert, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

San Francisco later waived Colbert with an injury settlement and he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2019. He bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad before Miami signed him to their active roster.

The Dolphins re-signed Colbert to a one-year, $1.775 million deal last March but elected to cut him loose soon after. He signed on with the Chiefs in August but was cut loose coming out of training camp.

The Giants claimed him off waivers from Kansas City at the start of the season. He signed on with the Patriots back in May, but was released earlier in the week.

In 2020, Colbert appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 13 total tackles.