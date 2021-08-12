Jets Waive CB Brendon White From IR With Settlement

The New York Jets officially waived CB Brendon White from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

White wound up going undrafted out of Rutgers this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was waived with an injury designation last week.

White later reverted to the Jets’ injured reserve list after clearing waivers.

During his college career at Rutgers, White recorded 104 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and four pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 25 games.