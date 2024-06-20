Jets Waive OL Vitaliy Gurman

The New York Jets have waived OL Vitaliy Gurman, per the NFL transaction wire.

The move makes space for OL Kohl Levao who was signed after completing this past season in the UFL.

Gurman, 25, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Raiders practice squad.

Las Vegas brought Gurman back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him again coming out of the preseason. After a brief stint on the practice squad, he was cut again and landed with the Cardinals practice squad for a couple weeks.

The Jets signed Gurman to the practice squad near the end of the season and re-signed him to a futures deal for 2024.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.