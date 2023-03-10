Jets Waive WR Rodney Adams & DB Zane Lewis

The New York Jets officially waived WR Rodney Adams and DB Zane Lewis on Friday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Adams, 28, was taken in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.64 million contract with the Vikings and was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived in October.

Adams later had a brief stint on the Vikings’ practice squad before being released. He signed a futures deal with the Colts for the 2018 season before deciding to retire.

Adams later unretired and was re-signed to the roster. However, Indianapolis made the decision to waive him and he eventually caught on with the Bears. He bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad until the Jets signed him January of last year.

In 2021, Adams appeared in one game for the Bears.