Jets Wary Of Bidding On Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby?

ESPN’s Rich Cimini looked into how much interest the Jets may have in drafting Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft if he’s approved. Sorsby was initially expected to be a key part of the 2027 draft class next year, and the Jets seem to be loading up to take a swing on a quarterback then with three first-round picks.

Sorsby will be far cheaper than a first-rounder now that he’s applying for the supplemental draft after losing his college eligibility for gambling. It seems like the general expectation is that Sorsby will draw Day 2 pick bids.

However, a person close to the situation told Cimini they were doubtful the Jets would be interested.

“They don’t want to deal with it,” Cimini’s source said.

Cimini points out that under HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, the Jets have steered wide of players with perceived character concerns.

He adds they evaluated Sorsby this past fall as he could have declared for the 2026 draft. Cimini talked to evaluators who thought he would have been a first-round pick, but others disagreed, telling him, “If he’s a clear-cut first-rounder, why didn’t he come out?”

Cimini concludes that the Jets will continue to do their due diligence on Sorsby ahead of the supplemental draft.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Sorsby has a Pro Day tentatively scheduled for July 10th in Southlake, Texas, at Carroll High School. The NFL supplemental draft will be no later than July 16th.

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

While a Texas judge issued an injunction against the NCAA that initially looked like it would clear the way for Sorsby to play in the fall after a two-game suspension, the backlash against Sorsby and Texas Tech from other schools and the Big 12 prompted him to withdraw his lawsuit and apply for the supplemental draft.

The NFL still has to approve Sorsby’s application, and it is equally as serious about gambling as the NCAA. It’s also possible the NFL could issue some kind of suspension for Sorsby, adding to the risk for teams in investing in a quarterback who has admitted he had a gambling addiction.

Here is the link to our scouting report on Sorsby. As of now, we’re projecting him to be a mid to late round pick in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sorsby as the news is available.