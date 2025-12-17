Jets Will Continue To Start Brady Cook With Tyrod Taylor & Justin Fields Healthy

Jets HC Aaron Glenn told reporters today that undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook would continue to remain the starter this upcoming week, even with Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields healthy enough to resume practicing, via Zack Rosenblatt.

Taylor and Fields will compete to be the No. 2 this week, per Glenn, who added he wants to continue to evaluate Cook down the stretch.

The Jets have been blown out the past two weeks and it led to DC Steve Wilks being fired on Monday. New York takes on the Saints on Sunday.

Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers.

He signed with the Jets after going undrafted back in April and later caught on with their practice squad. New York elevated him to the active roster in September.

During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts.

In 2025, Cook has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 36 of 63 pass attempts (57.1 percent) for 339 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.