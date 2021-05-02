Jets Will Prioritize Extension For S Marcus Maye Now That Draft Is Over

Jets GM Joe Douglas said now that the draft is over they’re hoping to turn their attention to an extension for S Marcus Maye.

“It’s still a priority to keep Marcus here long-term,” Douglas said after the draft via Brian Costello. “We have had productive texts back and forth with his agent. We’re hoping to really dive into this now that the draft’s over.”

The Jets placed the franchise tag on Maye earlier this offseason and he’s already signed it. His agent also expressed some frustration earlier this offseason about the pace of talks so far.

The franchise tag will cost the Jets $10.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season.

The tag will allow the two sides more time to negotiate in the coming months. They have until July 15 to agree to a deal, otherwise Maye will play out the 2021 season on the tag.

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Maye appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 5 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Maye as the news is available.