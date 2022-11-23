Jets Will Start QB Mike White In Week 12

Jets HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Mike White will start for the team in Week 12 against the Bears, shortly after the team had announced that QB Zach Wilson would be benched.

Coach Saleh announces that QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JiXTlWKu2r — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

Wilson will be inactive, while veteran QB Joe Flacco will be the backup behind White.

White, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2021, White appeared in four games and recorded 88 completions on 132 pass attempts (66.7 percent) for 953 yards five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.