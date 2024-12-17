Jets Worked Out Four Defensive Players

According to Howard Balzer, the New York Jets hosted four defensive players for workouts on Tuesday, including DE Bradlee Anae.
The full list includes:
- DE Bradlee Anae
- DE Justin Blazek
- LB Jeremy Lewis
- LB Ronnie Perkins
Anae, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when Dallas waived him.
He re-signed with the Cowboys practice squad but was signed away by the Jets to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Jets waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
In 2021, Anae appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.
