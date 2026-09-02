Jets Worked Out K Joshua Karty

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are working out K Joshua Karty today.

New York’s kicking spot is in flux and they’re still looking around even with two on the roster. Karty, meanwhile, is trying to get his career back on track after some early success with the Rams.

Karty, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the team waived him.

He went unclaimed on waivers and ended up re-signing with the practice squad. The Cardinals signed him away in December, however.

Arizona waived Karty this past June.

In 2025, Karty appeared in eight games for the Rams and converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts to go along with 23 of 26 extra point attempts.