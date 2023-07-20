Jets Worked Out Nine Players

The New York Jets brought in a group of nine free agents for tryouts on Thursday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Jets opted to sign Erickson and Cruikshank to contracts.

Erickson, 30, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

From there, Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in back in September of 2021.

Washington opted to sign Erickson to a one-year contract last offseason and spent time on and off their roster. They re-signed him to a futures contract back in January but decided to release him in May.

In 2022, Erickson appeared in two games for the Commanders and returned four punts for 25 yards.

Cruikshank, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded a tackle.