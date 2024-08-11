Jets Worked Out Seven Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jets have worked out seven players including TE Devin Asiasi.

The following is a full list of players that worked out for the team:

TE Devin Asiasi TE Kemari Averett LB Frank Ginda LB Anthony Hines LB Neil Johnson (signed) DL Jaylen Twyman OLB Byron Vaughns

Asiasi, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that included a $892,962 signing bonus when he was among New England’s final roster cuts.

The Bengals claimed Asiasi off waivers and he finished out the season with Cincinnati. The Bengals waived Asiasi during final roster cuts in 2023, however.

He had a stint on the Browns’ practice squad before joining the Titans’ practice squad at the end of 2023.

For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 22 games for the Patriots and Bengals and caught four passes for 44 yards receiving and one touchdown.