Jets Worked Out Six Players

The New York Jets hosted six players for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

S Akeem Dent CB Jalen Mills LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams LB Brandon Smith LB Charlie Thomas LB Jeremiah Tyler

The team opted to sign Mills to their practice squad following the workout.

Mills, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released last month.

In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.