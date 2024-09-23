Jets Worked Out Six Players

The New York Jets hosted six players for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.
The full list of players includes:
- S Akeem Dent
- CB Jalen Mills
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- LB Brandon Smith
- LB Charlie Thomas
- LB Jeremiah Tyler
The team opted to sign Mills to their practice squad following the workout.
Mills, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.
New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released last month.
In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!