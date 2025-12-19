Jets Worked Out Six Specialists

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Jets hosted six special teams players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Jets Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. K Tanner Brown
  2. P Luke Elzinga
  3. K Jonathan Kim
  4. K Gavin Stewart
  5. K Maddux Trujillo
  6. LS Alex Ward

Ward, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2023.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie when Los Angeles cut him loose in November. 

In 2025, Ward has appeared in eight games for the Rams. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply