Jets Worked Out Six Specialists

The New York Jets hosted six special teams players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
The full list includes:
- K Tanner Brown
- P Luke Elzinga
- K Jonathan Kim
- K Gavin Stewart
- K Maddux Trujillo
- LS Alex Ward
Ward, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2023.
He was in the third year of a four-year rookie when Los Angeles cut him loose in November.
In 2025, Ward has appeared in eight games for the Rams.
