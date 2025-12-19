Jets Worked Out Six Specialists

The New York Jets hosted six special teams players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

K Tanner Brown P Luke Elzinga K Jonathan Kim K Gavin Stewart K Maddux Trujillo LS Alex Ward

Ward, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2023.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie when Los Angeles cut him loose in November.

In 2025, Ward has appeared in eight games for the Rams.