Jets Working On Restructured Deal For Allen Lazard

Jets new GM Darren Mougey told reporters at the Owners Meeting that they hope to retain WR Allen Lazard and are in the process of working on a restructured contract, per Zack Rosenblatt.

However, Mougey admitted that the situation is fluid with Lazard at this time.

The Jets gave Lazard permission to seek out a trade this offseason, but there hasn’t been any reported buzz since then implying a deal could be coming.

Lazard, 29, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets in 2023.

He was due base salaries of $11 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Lazard appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 37 receptions on 60 targets for 530 yards and six touchdowns.