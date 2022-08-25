Jets WR Denzel Mims Requests Trade

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims has officially requested a trade, according to his agency.

BREAKING: Jets WR Denzel Mims has requested a trade, per his agent Ron Slavin. pic.twitter.com/kOgsOedqc2 — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 25, 2022

Mims, 24, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.