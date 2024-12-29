Jets WR Garrett Wilson’s Future In New York Unclear?

According to Ian Rapoport, people inside and outside of the Jets’ organization have noticed things do not seem to be going well between WR Garrett Wilson and QB Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson expressed some frustration over his reduced involvement in the offense last week, and Rapoport says he and Rodgers have not been able to re-establish common ground since a high-profile blowup during training camp.

The trade for WR Davante Adams pushed Wilson down the pecking order in the offense, and the possibility remains that both Rodgers and Adams could be back in 2025 after the last couple of weeks have been better, per Rapoport.

Should that happen, Rapoport writes it’s possible Wilson could request a trade.

Rapoport points out Jets owner Woody Johnson is a massive fan of Wilson and would have to sign off on any trade. But there would be significant interest if Wilson were to be made available, just like there was at the trade deadline this year.

The former first-round receiver has expressed some uncertainty about his future with the Jets and there was a report earlier this season that team officials have long feared Wilson will seek a trade instead of signing a new deal with the team.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught 90 passes on 141 targets for 987 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Wilson as the news is available.