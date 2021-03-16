Jets WR Josh Doctson Plans To Play In 2021

According to Manish Mehta, Jets WR Josh Doctson plans to return to play in 2021 after opting out of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s under contract for $985,000 in 2021 for New York.

Doctson, 28, was taken in the first round out of TCU in 2016 by Washington. He signed a four-year, $10.049 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $1,820,406 for the 2019 season he was released after the preseason.

The Vikings later signed Doctson to a contract before placing him on injured reserve with a leg injury soon after. Minnesota designated him to return from injured reserve but ended up waiving him in November after appearing in just one game.

Doctson signed a contract with the Jets last February but opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2018, Doctson appeared in 15 games for Washington. and caught 44 passes for 532 yards receiving (12.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.