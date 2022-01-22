Jim Caldwell Denies Turning Down Interviews With Vikings & Raiders

On Friday, a report from ESPN said that former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell turned down interviews with both the Raiders and Vikings for their head-coaching jobs and instead planned to focus on the Bears and Jaguars.

However, Caldwell issued a statement Saturday morning denying the report:

I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). pic.twitter.com/lX6RNZLehz — Jim Caldwell (@JimCaldwell_NFL) January 22, 2022

Caldwell, 66, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.