Jimmy Garoppolo Anticipates Missing Few Weeks With Calf Injury

On Sunday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury during their game against the Seahawks and was replaced by rookie Trey Lance.

After the game, Garoppolo told reporters that he anticipates being out a couple of weeks, but the good news is that he doesn’t think he ruptured his Achilles, per Cam Inman.

Garoppolo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

Entering today’s game, Garoppolo had appeared in three games for the 49ers and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 760 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to go along with 26 yards rushing and a touchdown.