Joe Burrow Could Miss Several Weeks With Turf Toe, Torn Ligaments

Jeremy Rauch reports that the Bengals believe QB Joe Burrow has turf toe along with some torn ligaments.

Rauch mentions that this could be a “tricky timeline” for Burrow, as this injury could force him to miss several weeks.

Burrow was carried to the locker room from the medical tent after going down awkwardly and appeared to struggle putting pressure on his foot.

The Bengals turned to Jake Browning on Sunday and were able to pull out a win over the Jaguars. Odds are good he’ll make at least a start two while Burrow is out.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

Entering today’s game, Burrow had appeared in one game and completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.