Joe Burrow Hopeful Bengals Can Retain Core

The Bengals have a big offseason ahead, with numerous key contributors due for a new contract.

Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins and TE Mike Gesicki are set to hit free agency, while WR Ja’Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson are likely extension candidates. Hendrickson revealed recently he either wants a new deal or a trade.

Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, QB Joe Burrow said he’s willing to restructure his contract to help the Bengals create the cap flexibility to retain everyone. Burrow gave an inspiring answer for Bengal fans when asked if he has faith ownership will be inclined to spend to keep them together.

“I do. I do. We have the cap space to get it done,” Burrow said. “I want to make it happen. Everybody involved Trey, Tee, Ja’Marr, Mike G, we all want to stay together. When you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2024, Burrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 42 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.