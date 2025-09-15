Joe Burrow Needs Toe Surgery, Will Miss At Least Three Months

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bengals QB Joe Burrow does in fact need toe surgery and will miss a minimum of three months.

Burrow suffered a form of turf toe with torn ligaments in the team’s Week 2 win. Schefter adds they have been calling other free agent quarterbacks with the need to add at least one to the room with QB Jake Browning.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.