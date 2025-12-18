Joe Burrow Weighs In On Speculation About His Future With Bengals

Questions arose about QB Joe Burrow‘s future with the Bengals following some of his comments at a mid-week press conference last week.

During that conference, Burrow discussed his lack of joy for the game at the moment. He said he has to be having fun going through the process to continue playing.

Although these comments led to rumors about his future with the team, Burrow shut down the thought of him playing somewhere other than Cincinnati in 2026.

“I can’t see that, no,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Other rumors started that he might go a route like Andrew Luck with an early retirement because of his lengthy injury history. Burrow didn’t sound like he’s ready to hang it up anytime soon despite the significant injuries he continues to deal with.

“A lot of crazy things happen every year. I’m going to be playing for a long time. I expect to play for a long time, and I expect to play well and consistently great for a long time.”

With the Bengals having another underwhelming season since their two deep playoff runs in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, some have wondered if they could move on from HC Zac Taylor after the year. Burrow offered his support for Taylor and the entire coaching staff, saying they tend to put the team in good positions more times than not.

“Number one, I think we have great coaches,” Burrow said. “I think we’re consistently put in good positions to make plays and do our best. Obviously, there’s good games and bad games, just like players have good games and bad games. But I have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s putting together the plans for us week in and week out.”

Ultimately, Burrow committed to the Bengals and showed his support for the top brass in the organization, but he’s urgent about them getting back to contenders sooner than later.

“We all want to win. We all want to do whatever it takes to win. We have a lot of smart people here that know how to put the right people and decision-makers in place to try to be our best. We’ve done it before. We’ll have to do it again.”

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in five games and completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 959 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

