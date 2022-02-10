Joe Burrow Wins 2021 Comeback Player Of The Year

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named the Associated Press 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Here are the vote totals for this award:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow : 28

: 28 Cowboys QB Dak Prescott : 21

: 21 Chargers S Derwin James: 1

Burrow, 25, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $2,255,006 this season and $3,900,012 in 2022.

In 2021, Burrow appeared in 16 games and recorded 366 completions on 520 pass attempts (70.4 percent) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, to go along with 40 rush attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns.