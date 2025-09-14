Joe Burrow Could Be Out Three Months If Toe Injury Requires Surgery

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that images of Bengals QB Joe Burrow‘s turf toe injury are being sent to expert foot special Dr. Robert Anderson.

Schefter says that if it’s determined that Burrow’s injury will require surgery, it’s expected that he would be sidelined for three months. If that ends up being the case, Cincinnati would likely place him on injured reserve.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals fear Burrow suffered a grade 3 turf toe on Sunday that will require surgery and likely cost him “at least three months.”

Burrow left the game on crutches and in a walking boot, so the injury is obviously very serious.

The Bengals turned to Jake Browning on Sunday and were able to pull out a win over the Jaguars. Odds are good he’ll make at least a start two while Burrow is out, but they could end up adding some additional help should he miss a few months.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

Entering today’s game, Burrow had appeared in one game and completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.