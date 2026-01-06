John Harbaugh Expected To Emerge As ‘Favorite’ For Giants’ HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that former Ravens HC John Harbaugh is expected to emerge as a favorite for the Giants’ head coaching job.

However, Schefter admits that Harbaugh will be in demand for many teams, not just the Giants.

Connor Hughes reported recently that New York was preparing for the situation in which Harbaugh were to become available and they’re now expected to bring him in for an interview.

Harbaugh is widely expected to be the best available coaching candidate this cycle so there will be competition for him in the coming weeks.

Even so, the Giants do have a young quarterback in place and some intriguing pieces to build around.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.