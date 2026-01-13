John Harbaugh Expected To Interview With Giants, Titans & Falcons This Week

According to Tom Pelissero, former Ravens HC John Harbaugh is expected to interview for the Giants, Titans, and Falcons’ head coaching jobs by the end of this week.

Pelissero notes that other teams remain interested in Harbaugh, but those three teams have the “inside track” to potentially land him.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini initially reported that each of New York, Atlanta, and Tennessee has emerged as viable contenders for Harbaugh.

Earlier today, Ian O’Connor reported that New York remains locked in on their pursuit of former Harbaugh.

Atlanta already announced that it interviewed Harbaugh on Monday. He also reportedly met with Giants executive Chris Mara the previous day.

He’s had contact with all seven teams outside of Baltimore that had coaching vacancies entering today.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as it becomes available.