John Harbaugh Not Worried About Future With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had another strong season cut short following a heartbreaking loss on the road to the Bills in the Divisional Round.

Not much is expected to change in 2025: only four full-time starters are free agents and OC Todd Monken is likely to return as six of seven HC openings have been filled. One of the bigger decisions for Baltimore this offseason is getting a new deal done with HC John Harbaugh, who’s entering the final year of his current contract.

Despite another year where they didn’t reach the Super Bowl, Harbaugh isn’t worried about his future with the team and will let the situation handle itself.

“I’m happy, and however that goes, I trust God,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I trust the people I work with every day who I love, who are my friends, but more importantly, we’re on a mission together, and as long as that goes, as long as God permits that to go, I’m all about it. I’m fired up for it, and I’m not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves.”

While Baltimore needs a championship to get over the hump, Harbaugh is proud of the organization for the state they are in and knows they are able to win a title.

“If you look at our team this year and in the past, for the past 17 years, you don’t see us getting blown out. You don’t see us falling apart. You’re either in a game or in the season. You always see us fighting back. I think that is the real measuring stick; not the narrative that, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.’

“And you keep striving forward to stack those games together and put three or four really good games together, error-free games together, and go ahead and win a Super Bowl. And when you do that, it’s really a great accomplishment. So, we’re capable of doing that. We put ourselves into position to do that, and we’ll keep striving for that. So, if I’ve learned anything, I’ve learned that.”

Harbaugh, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named coach of the year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season.

During his 17 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 172–104 (62.3 percent), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012.