Josh Allen Will Have ‘Significant Say’ In Bills Next Head Coach

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Bills QB Josh Allen will be a part of the team’s head-coaching interview process.

Beyond that, Russini says Allen will have “significant say” in who the Bills ultimately hire as their next head coach.

This likely boosts the candidacy of those who have ties to Allen including current OC Joe Brady and their former OC Brian Daboll.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Bills:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more regarding the Bills as the news is available.