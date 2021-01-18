Josh McDaniels “Prime Candidate” For Eagles’ Job, Todd Bowles Also Has Support

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing multiple sources, reports that Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is a “prime candidate” for the Eagles’ head-coaching job.

According to Fowler, Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles also has some internal support for the job and is meeting with the team on Monday.

Fowler adds that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy does not have an interview planned at this time.

McDaniels met with the Eagles on Sunday and the interview lasted the better portion of the day, according to reports.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Eagles’ job:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

McDaniels, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England.

He also drew interest last offseason from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2020, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 27 in total yards, No. 27 in points scored, No. 4 in rushing yards, and No. 30 in passing yards.

Bowles, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, Bowles’ defense was No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Eagles coaching search as the news is available.