Justin Fields Undergoing MRI Monday For Dislocated Right Thumb

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his right hand Sunday.

According to Glazer, Fields popped it back in and he tried to play, but was unable to grip the ball which is why he was ruled out.

The good news is that X-rays were negative, but he will still get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.