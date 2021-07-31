Justin Houston Has Reportedly Reached Out To Ravens About Signing With Them

According to Jason La Canfora, veteran free agent OLB Justin Houston reached out to Ravens HC John Harbaugh this week to convey a willingness to come to Baltimore.

La Canfora reports that Houston has turned down multiple offers from many teams, including a “more lucrative package from an AFC North club” to play for the Ravens, who has his top choice.

La Canfora says that Houston is aware of the Ravens’ cap situation and is willing to work with them to make a deal happen, despite the opportunity to make more money elsewhere.

The Ravens could use pass rush help at Houston has been one of the best available players for some time now.

Earlier this offseason, Houston had a visit with the Ravens.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

