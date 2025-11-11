Justin Tucker’s 10-Game Suspension Officially Lifted

Former Ravens K Justin Tucker officially had his 10-game suspension lifted by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday.

Tucker is and has been eligible to sign with a team, but he has yet to tryout for a team up to this point.

Tom Pelissero reported last month that Tucker had received interest from multiple teams, but nothing has been reported since.

Tucker was working out at the University of Texas.

Sixteen different women from eight spas accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between the years of 2012-2016, which Tucker has vehemently denied.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

However, Tucker was released in 2025 after accusations by sixteen different women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We will have more on Tucker as it becomes available.