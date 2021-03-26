K.J. Wright Would Like To Play For Cowboys

Seahawks free agent LB K.J. Wright tells Mike Fisher of SI.com that the Cowboys are on his list of “dream teams.”

“Dallas has certainly always been on my list of ‘dream teams,”’ Wright said. “With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it’s one of the teams I fit in with.”

The Cowboys have Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith in place at linebacker and just recently signed Keanu Neal, who is expected to see some time at the position, so it remains to be seen whether Dallas would be interested in adding Wright at this point.

Wright says he’s yet to make any decisions regarding his future.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Wright said. “But it’s a big one, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Last we heard regarding Wright, Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks and Wright have had serious discussions about bringing him back.

Wright has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Wright, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He’s played out the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract that included $15,431,000 guaranteed and made a base salary of $7.2 million for the 2018 season.

Wright returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in 2019. He made a base salary of $3.5 million last year.

In 2020, Wright appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 86 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and 10 pass defenses.

