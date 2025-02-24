Kayvon Thibodeaux On Possible Extension With Giants: ‘The Future’s In Their Hands’

Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux tells Paul Schwartz of the New York Post that he loves playing for New York and is hoping they can get a long-term deal worked out at some point.

“Super excited, man, love the Giants,” Thibodeaux said. “Obviously, I hope I can continue to be here. The future’s in their hands, obviously, but I’m super excited. I think I’ve put decent film out. I won’t say it’s my best, I won’t say it’s my worst. But I know the ceiling is a lot higher. Super excited for this year, regardless of what happens, I’m just going to keep putting my best foot forward and attacking that Gold Jacket and Super Bowl mentality.” Thibodeaux added that the decision ultimately comes down to Giants general manager Joe Schoen, despite the fan support.

“The fans don’t call the shots,” Thibodeaux said. “Hopefully, the GM thinks I’m worth it.”

New York has until May 1st to decide whether to pick up Thibodeaux’s option. If they do, Thibodeaux is projected to be guaranteed $16.1 million for the season, according to Over The Cap.

Schwartz previously reported that the Giants “are strongly leaning toward picking up his fifth-year option.”

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November.

In 2024, Thibodeaux appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.