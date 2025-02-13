Kayvon Thibodeaux Open To Free Agency If Giants Don’t Pick Up Fifth-Year Option

The Giants have a looming decision to make regarding OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s fifth-year option for 2026. Thibodeaux said he would be open to entering the open market if New York elects against picking up his option.

“I mean, I was a high draft pick who came in with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll,” Thibodeaux said, via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media. “I’m excited to see (what happens). If they don’t pick it up, I have the option to go to the market, which creates a whole other dynamic.”

Regardless, Thibodeaux feels he has “something to prove” going into 2025.

“Either way, I’m putting my best foot forward and looking to have my best season this season. Regardless of what they do contract wise, I’ve got something to prove to myself.”

Giants’ fellow LB Bobby Okereke called Thibodeaux one of the “premier” players on the team.

“Kayvon is one of the premier guys on our team,” Okereke said. “We talk about greatness all the time. He puts in the time. It’s going to be a matter of time before he explodes into his potential.”

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November.

In 2024, Thibodeaux appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Thibodeaux as the news is available.