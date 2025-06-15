Keenan Allen Not Interested In Signing With Steelers?

Veteran WR Keenan Allen remains unsigned as the league wraps up June minicamps, and there’s a good chance Allen will wait until closer to training camp to catch on with a team. Where he ultimately signs remains up in the air, as there are a number of teams who could still use help at receiver.

One of those teams is the Steelers after trading away WR George Pickens. However, it sounds like Allen might prefer a different landing spot.

Asked about potentially signing with the Steelers now that they’ve signed QB Aaron Rodgers (coincidentally a Cal alum just like Allen), Allen downplayed his interest during a recent livestream.

“There’s two sides to the story,” Allen said via a TikTok from jgoofy. “A-Rod being the quarterback, of course that interests you. But Pittsburgh? No.”

He then proceeded to leave the door open a crack.

“But hey, you never know.”

We took a look at potential landing spots for Allen last month. There hasn’t been a lot of buzz around him outside of a potential reunion with the Chargers, but Los Angeles seems to want to go young at the position.

Allen, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract.

Allen has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 70 passes on 121 targets for 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.