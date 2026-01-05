Kevin Stefanski Expected To Jump Back Into HC Ranks This Offseason

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is “eager to jump back into the head-coaching ranks” and is not expected to take time off from coaching.

Although Stefanski was fired by Cleveland and could opt to take time off as Patriots HC Mike Vrabel did, it seems he will be among the candidates during this year’s coaching cycle with a good amount of interest.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.